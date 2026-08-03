Was The 1962 Shelby Cobra CSX 2000 Really Repainted To Fool The Press?

In February 1962, Carroll Shelby and Dean Moon picked up an engineless AC chassis at Los Angeles International Airport and drove it to Moon's shop in Southern California to drop in a Ford 260-cubic-inch V8 and four-speed manual gearbox. That car — chassis number CSX2000 — would be the only Shelby Cobra in existence for five months. What happened to it during those months is well documented in some respects and, in at least one important respect, considerably murkier than the popular story suggests.

According to multiple sources — including Cobra Authority and the Shelby American Collection — Shelby solved the problem of having one car and significant press interest by cycling the same chassis through every major automotive publication in sequence, painting it a different color between visits. The car was allegedly scoured to bare aluminum with Brillo Pads for its first press drive, then painted red, then blue, then bright yellow for its 1962 New York Auto Show appearance. The implication is that editors at Hot Rod, Cars, Road & Track, and Car Life were all photographing what they believed to be a production fleet.

But Hemmings — a collector-car source that also covered the repainting tale in its own piece — has flagged this account as mythology.