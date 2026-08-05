The Harley-Davidson Race Team Invited Me To Be On The Pit Crew And I Brought My Bad Luck With Me

Up at first light on an overcast Saturday and ready for a full day of two-wheeled action, I saddled up my own Harley-Davidson and rode a couple hours south for the MotoAmerica races at Mid-Ohio. I'd been promised a place on the Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Team King of the Baggers class squad, shadowing the crew to see what goes into a full factory effort fighting for the win. I knew I would largely be a symbolic addition to the team for the day, but because I'm absolutely smitten with this big-displacement heavy-weight race class, and the audacious maniacs who ride them, I agreed. A day at the races beats just about anything. I saddled up the pony and rode into town.

Bradley Brownell/Jalopnik

There's something slightly ironic about riding my electric Harley-Davidson to the race track to watch massive air-cooled baggers do battle on track burning high-test race gas. But with the price of fuel what it is, I'm glad I did. The ride down to the track was uneventful, but just a bit longer than the range the bike allows, so I stopped at a Pilot station and charged up for a few minutes while drinking a coffee and snacking on a pastry. I arrived to the track just before 9AM, ready to get underway.

The day began for Harley-Davidson team riders Kyle Wyman, Bradley Smith, and customer squad rider James Rispoli with KOTB qualifying. The team informed me that because their bikes are still reliant on air cooling for the cylinders, they are much happier in cooler weather, and the overcast track and threat of rain certainly helped their case. Indian, the team's biggest competitor, had been largely running the table so far this season, but Wyman won last time out at Laguna Seca, and they were hoping to capitalize on that momentum.

Wyman qualified within a tenth of Indian's Hayden Gillim and Troy Herfoss, setting up for a front row start. Rispoli and Smith secured fourth and fifth position respectively. In the two-lap dash-for-cash Challenge race immediately following qualifying, Wyman settled into second place with a good start, while Indian's Herfoss made nearly a one-second gap.