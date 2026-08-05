Ford Doesn't Offer A Factory-Built Police Mustang, But That's Not Stopping Some Departments

The Fox Body Mustang stands out for a number of reasons, as it not only revived the GT nameplate — consider that foreshadowing — it underpinned the only Mustang model to officially serve as a police vehicle. The Ford Mustang SSP, meaning it had the Special Service Package, made a living chasing Porsches from 1982 to 1993. The Blue Oval's focus on police vehicles went from Fox to Panther after that, thanks to the introduction of the Crown Victoria. Ford has offered a number of other cars with police packages since that time, but none have been Mustangs.

But that's likely to be little consolation to speeders in a growing number of states. The Missouri State Highway Patrol recently became just the latest jurisdiction to purchase regularly equipped Mustangs and convert them to law-enforcement use. To be exact, the Missouri fleet welcomed 10 Mustang GTs that will be deployed for both routine duties and emergency response. However, since the performance of the Mustang GT is far from routine, drivers chosen for the Mustang program will need to pass an extra round of vehicle-operations training.

Other states getting in on the action include both Carolinas, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. Due to a weird set of circumstances in Hawaii, where officers can use their own cars for patrol, multiple Mustangs have been sighted on duty in Honolulu. Elsewhere, though, the current GT is far and away the favorite choice, and it's easy to understand why.