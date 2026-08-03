The 1982 Ford Mustang SSP Was The Last Thing Speeders In California Wanted To See In Their Mirrors

Let's say it's 1982, and you're whipping down the Pacific Coast Highway in your new Ferrari 308 GTB – Magnum P.I.'s Ferrari 308 GTS still being in Hawaii. Backed by your car's 230 horses — which were a lot at the time — you might think you've got nothing to worry about from the local California Highway Patrol (CHP). Yet you'd still want to stick to the speed limit if you saw a certain type of modified Mustang hanging around.

After all, the 1982 Ford Mustang SSP (with the Special Service Package) could out-accelerate the usual 308 GTBs of the time. The police special claimed a 0-to-60 sprint time of 6.3 seconds, putting it into what Car and Driver called "supercar territory at the time." The typical 308 GTB did the deed at 6.5 seconds. And that difference is despite the Mustang SSP only squeezing 157 ponies from its 302-cubic-inch V8.

Now, the Ferrari was noticeably faster on the top end. But according to the CHP, the Mustang was the only potential choice it tested to achieve at least 125 mph. So the car wasn't exactly slow, either. Plus, it welcomed suspension and steering enhancements from the Mustang GT along with upgraded wheels and tires.

Just keep in mind that the 1982 Mustang SSP wasn't Ford's first interceptor, and it wouldn't be the last. In fact, the current ones have changed with the times. Forget gas-only cars; the Ford Interceptor Hybrid Utility became so popular that the automaker had to stop production of retail models to meet police demands.