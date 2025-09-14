Every Formula 1 Team Runs Brembo Brakes, But Not All Are Alike

To delve deeper into Brembo's braking tech in F1, we'll have to look at the components that make up the system. At the heart of every F1 brake system are the rotors, and things start to get exotic right about here. Forget the steel or cast iron discs you see on road cars. F1 uses carbon-carbon composite rotors which are ultra-light, heat-resistant discs that can handle temperatures soaring above 1,832 Fahrenheit without warping or fading. This material isn't carbon-ceramic, like you'd find on high-performance cars, where a carbon fiber reinforces a ceramic core while the friction surfaces are also coated with a ceramic layer. It's F1, after all, so the material is even more specialized.

At Brembo, the carbon-carbon discs for F1 is a pure form of carbon that's featherlight, at around 50% lighter than standard materials. At racing temperatures it offers nearly double the grip, with a friction coefficient peaking at 0.6 compared to 0.3 for iron. Making these discs, however, is a painstaking four-month-long process that involves weaving sheets of carbon fiber into layers that are then stitched by a needler machine. The raw carbon disc then goes through multiple carbonization baking cycles at up to 4,532 degrees Fahrenheit. Once hardened, the rotors are precision-drilled to add hundreds of cooling holes.

Performance comes at a price, though. Carbon brakes only bite properly once above 752 degrees Fahrenheit and peak beyond 1,202 degrees Fahrenheit, but at those temperatures, they face aggressive oxidation. This effectively burns away the surface, especially as braking temps spike to 2,192 degrees Fahrenheit. Even the air cooling them paradoxically accelerates that wear by feeding oxygen right into the discs.