Ford Claims 98% Of All US Transits Are Still On The Road, But The Number Is Not The Whole Story

Everyone wants reliability from their new car, whether it be a weekend sports car for carving up the local canyon roads, or a cheap and cheerful commuter, perfect for zipping around the city center and stealing those last tiny parking spaces nobody else dares squeeze into. However, while reliability is indeed useful for everyone, it's of the utmost importance for work vehicles — like vans and pickup trucks — which are relied on daily to keep companies large and small running efficiently.

Vehicles like these more often than not spend hours each day blasting up and down highways with stop-offs kept to a minimum in order to maximize deliveries and therefore profits. So, how does one choose a reliable work vehicle? You can check out what Consumer Reports says are the most reliable pickups, or you can follow interesting stats, like the one Ford recently published. The Blue Oval automaker has announced that 98% of all Transit vans made in the United States are still on the road, which is a hugely impressive feat, especially when you consider that the Transit was produced in huge numbers. If it's for a super-limited sports car, all of a sudden the effectiveness dilutes somewhat, but there's north of 1.5 million Transits on U.S. roads, so color us impressed.

These should send green flags flying for anyone considering a Transit as their new work vehicle, as with so many still out on the roads, it paints a pleasant picture of what ownership will look like for them. However, in order to get the full picture, it's important to look past the numbers — what lies between the lines in this instance? We look at production numbers and years to decide truly how impressive Ford's reliability announcement really is.