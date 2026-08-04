Florida Thinks Flying Cars Are A Better Use Of $200 Million Than EV Chargers

Florida has nearly $200 million that it is supposed to spend on expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state, but in an effort to waste that money and own the libs at the same time, the Sunshine State's government feels that a better use of those funds would be to spend it on flying cars. I know this may sound like a contrived plot point from a movie about right-wing pig-headedness, but it is very much a real plan.

Other states around the country have used their share of federal EV charging money to install plugs along their roadways and at their businesses; Florida has been sitting on its money, hands and balls for years at this point. Government officials say there's a very good reason for this: the private market has already done enough to serve "everyday vehicles," according to the Miami Herald. Because of that, Florida wants to put that money to good use and throw it a product that is barely a thing and almost certainly never will exist in any meaningful way.

The Florida Department of Transportation plans to build what it has dubbed an "Aerial Highway Network, The Herald reports. This vaporware will theoretically serve as a place for flying cars to charge, take off, and land. While it might seem like a waste of both time and money to throw $197 million at flying taxis when that money is supposed to go to actually useful things — like EV chargers for Floridians who own or want EVs that actually exist — the state promises that it's actually worth it.

"The Florida Department of Transportation will not waste taxpayer dollars and spend it on everyday passenger vehicles," the FDOT document, obtained by The Herald, reads. "Instead, FDOT's proposal...takes an innovative and strategic approach to offer the greatest benefits to Floridians by supporting a new emerging mode of transportation."