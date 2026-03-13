The Era Of Air Taxis Cometh As FAA Approves Eight Test Programs Across 26 States

In a major step forward for small electric aircraft, the Federal Aviation Administration has approved eight proposals for its Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). These proposals will be lead by nine states overseeing test operations at their airports, covering a range of services including passenger transport, cargo shipment, and medical response. This will collectively comprise the largest test of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM) vehicles in the world, the data from which will help the FAA determine whether to grant full flight certification to this new branch of aviation.

eVTOLs are designed to be light, able to take off either straight upwards or with only minimal ground travel distance. A number of startups have been developing this technology over the last few years, and a lot of the big names are represented here, including BETA, Joby, Archer, and Wisk, among others. These so-called advanced air mobility (AAM) vehicles are cheaper than traditional planes or helicopters, designed to operate at very low altitudes in urban environments. Think of a kind of shuttle service directly from a major airport to a city's downtown.

However, a big focus of the approved tests is actually more about rural America. Because they are so cheap to fly, eVTOLs could be more cost-effective to fly out to low-population areas. That opens up a lot more opportunities for moving people and goods far removed from distribution hubs.