Florida Man (The Governor) Announces State Funds Will Go To Hubs For Flying Cars

Head Florida Man Governor Ron DeSantis announced the sunshiniest State's plans to keep itself at the forefront of aerospace and aviation, despite NASA doing a pretty good job of that lately, by going all-in on VTOLs (Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft). Ok, it's not all-in on the VTOLs per se, but Monday, DeSantis signed Florida legislation that will let the state foot upwards of 100% of the bill to build a bunch of vertiports for those flying cars and taxis that are most certainly happening very soon and not a far-off promise that keeps getting pushed just a few years down the line.

DeSantis' and Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue's plans are an aspirational answer to the state's issues with traffic congestion that doesn't involve something icky like building public transit. But the plans also put Florida ahead in the flying-taxi game with creating infrastructure to support such a Jetsons-like future.

That is, if that future ever exists. Florida's plan to support VTOLs and take traffic to the skies has been steadily in the making, building off inspiration from DeSantis and Perdue's Paris Air Show visit last summer, where (with the wide-eyed delight of children) were able to experience prototype VTOLs in person. The experience piqued DeSantis' from "mildly interested" to "mildly excited." In October, DeSantis announced a partnership with SunTrax, Florida's Department of Transportation testing facility, which would be ground zero for building this future "aerial network" for the state.