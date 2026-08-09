12 Cars With Rear-Mounted Spare Tires That Aren't Jeeps

In a world where some new cars don't even include a spare tire anymore, there's something almost daring about a full-size one hanging defiantly off a rear tailgate, with all the understated dignity of a neon fanny pack full of sunscreen and Band-Aids. Whether you like the visible comfort of knowing exactly where your fifth wheel is waiting, or you've simply vowed to never again suffer the indignity of crawling under your SUV to extract your spare like John McClane in an air duct, it's understandable if you want to live that rear-mounted spare life.

You could get a Jeep. Of course, that comes with a variety of other "Jeep things" that you may or may not understand and may not be ready to put up with in pursuit of your preferred spare tire location. Forget road noise and death wobble. Just consider how much mental bandwidth you have available for rubber duckies in parking lots.

All that aside, a rear-mounted spare can add weight to the tailgate, complicate rear access, and make tight parking spaces more annoying. But it also gives a vehicle instant personality, and that's getting rarer by the year. From the Ford Bronco and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class to the Land Rover Defender and the Toyota FJ Cruiser, these are the non-Jeep cars that get you all the rear-mounted style, and none of the ducks.