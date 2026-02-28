You All Keep Buying Broncos, So Ford Sees No Need To Refresh It
The Ford Bronco, recalls aside, is a very good car. A good lifestyle vehicle, a good off-roader, and a very solid competitor to the once-unchallenged Jeep Wrangler. It's so good, in fact, that five years after its release, when most cars would be getting a facelift, Ford has no plans to substantially update the Bronco.
The kind folks over at The Drive spoke with Seth Goslawski, engineer and development driver for the Bronco program, who said that the off-roader doesn't have a major facelift in the pipeline. It's simply selling too well for the suits at the Motor Company to invest in a full-scale refresh, instead preferring to make smaller updates more frequently through the truck's run. In Ford's mind, sales of the Bronco ain't broke — as long as people keep buying the Bronco as it stands, there's no reason to try and fix it by giving it a full-bore facelift.
Simply too good
Instead, Ford seems content to keep tweaking the Bronco's lineup without tweaking its distinctive face. Goslawaski told The Drive that Ford has suspension updates in store for 2027, and that small updates would continue throughout the life of the truck, but that's it. Of course, why would Ford need to facelift the Bronco? The company nailed it the first time, and anything done for the sake of differentiating a 2027 car from a 2021 model would likely only make it look worse.
The Bronco looks neither bad nor dated, and buyers seem content to keep snatching them up from dealers. Why, then, would Ford ever want to change what works? For now, it seems the company is just listening to buyers and making small, specific changes to the model wherever it needs — leaving that wide-eyed face unlifted year after year. I, for one, think it's a good move.