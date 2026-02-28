You All Keep Buying Broncos, So Ford Sees No Need To Refresh It

The Ford Bronco, recalls aside, is a very good car. A good lifestyle vehicle, a good off-roader, and a very solid competitor to the once-unchallenged Jeep Wrangler. It's so good, in fact, that five years after its release, when most cars would be getting a facelift, Ford has no plans to substantially update the Bronco.

The kind folks over at The Drive spoke with Seth Goslawski, engineer and development driver for the Bronco program, who said that the off-roader doesn't have a major facelift in the pipeline. It's simply selling too well for the suits at the Motor Company to invest in a full-scale refresh, instead preferring to make smaller updates more frequently through the truck's run. In Ford's mind, sales of the Bronco ain't broke — as long as people keep buying the Bronco as it stands, there's no reason to try and fix it by giving it a full-bore facelift.