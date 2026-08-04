5 Of The Smallest Displacement 6-Cylinder Engines Ever

Now we pack our bags and leave for England. This next engine is something of a "big block" in comparison with the next three mills, but with a capacity of just 1.5 liters, it's still minuscule in comparison to what we typically see in a six-pot.

This six belongs to Vauxhall, and can be found under the hood of its mid-1930s Light Six. A handsome sedan, the Light Six was available with two engines; a 14-horsepower 1.8-liter unit, or the more modest 12-horsepower 1,530-cc engine. It was a stylish, well-equipped car for the time, boasting independent front suspension and a four-speed synchromesh transmission. Likely of more interest to buyers was the 195-pound ($826) starting price. A six-cylinder sedan for under 200 pounds was clear value for British buyers, and with 26,000 finding a home within the first year on sale, it's clear to see the Light Six was an immediate success.

Unlike some of the cars featured in this article, the Light Six is not an antique unicorn, but an accessible classic with a small number changing hands from time to time. Buyers in the U.S. might be hard-pressed to find them close to home, but in Vauxhall's homeland, smart ones have recently been seen to change hands for less than $10,000, with projects settling for far less.