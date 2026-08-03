I Don't Remember The Last Time I Used My Car's Volume Knob

The problem, if you can even call it that, is the volume controls on the steering wheel. They're just too convenient. Stellantis products may have other issues, but sticking the volume buttons on the back of the steering wheel isn't one of them. When I'm driving, the volume controls are quite literally at my fingertips. If I want to adjust the volume, I barely have to move a finger, much less my entire arm. If both options accomplish the same task, why would I choose the one that's slower and involves extra effort?

To be clear, I'm not boycotting my car's volume knob. I didn't make a conscious decision to ignore it in favor of woke steering wheel controls. I wasn't doing a bit or trying to make a point. It just happened that way. One day, I was driving along, and I realized I didn't remember the last time I'd touched the volume knob. In fact, I don't even have the muscle memory to do it anymore. I know where it is and can reach it if I want, but it's no longer second nature.

That said, I'm not going to argue volume knobs are unnecessary, even if steering wheel controls are more convenient. There are plenty of reasons a passenger would want to adjust the volume themselves, and a physical control just works. Plus, even if my fingers have no problem locating a small, hidden button, a lot of men reportedly struggle in that arena. Many probably even drive Stellantis products, making that redundant volume knob even more necessary. But whether you agree or not, I refuse to feel shame for using steering wheel controls instead of the volume knob.