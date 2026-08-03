I Don't Remember The Last Time I Used My Car's Volume Knob
A manual transmission is, of course, the most important physical control a car can have, but if volume knobs aren't a close second, they're still pretty high on the list. Here at Jalopnik, we're officially pro-volume knob, and while every writer is allowed to have their own opinions, a volume knob is one of the first controls I look for in a new car. Automatic climate control works just fine for 95% of drivers, but volume needs change frequently, and who wants to run their finger along a touch-sensitive slider? And yet, I have to admit, I don't remember the last time I used my car's volume knob.
I guess if you want to get technical, it's more of a volume roller than a volume knob, but it's a physical control that changes the volume, so it still counts. And whether the cabin design team would have approved or not, if Fiat had asked me where to put the volume knob in the new 500e, I would have picked somewhere closer to the center screen, not below the armrest. But the reason I can't remember the last time I touched it has nothing to do with its location or lack of twistiness. It's actually in a pretty intuitive location and perfectly easy to use.
It's just redundant
The problem, if you can even call it that, is the volume controls on the steering wheel. They're just too convenient. Stellantis products may have other issues, but sticking the volume buttons on the back of the steering wheel isn't one of them. When I'm driving, the volume controls are quite literally at my fingertips. If I want to adjust the volume, I barely have to move a finger, much less my entire arm. If both options accomplish the same task, why would I choose the one that's slower and involves extra effort?
To be clear, I'm not boycotting my car's volume knob. I didn't make a conscious decision to ignore it in favor of woke steering wheel controls. I wasn't doing a bit or trying to make a point. It just happened that way. One day, I was driving along, and I realized I didn't remember the last time I'd touched the volume knob. In fact, I don't even have the muscle memory to do it anymore. I know where it is and can reach it if I want, but it's no longer second nature.
That said, I'm not going to argue volume knobs are unnecessary, even if steering wheel controls are more convenient. There are plenty of reasons a passenger would want to adjust the volume themselves, and a physical control just works. Plus, even if my fingers have no problem locating a small, hidden button, a lot of men reportedly struggle in that arena. Many probably even drive Stellantis products, making that redundant volume knob even more necessary. But whether you agree or not, I refuse to feel shame for using steering wheel controls instead of the volume knob.