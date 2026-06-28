U.S. Space Force Is Learning To Scramble Rocket Launches Like They're Fighter Jets

Last week, New Zealand space company Rocket Lab (which also has an American subsidiary) smashed the record for launching an Electron rocket with a payload for a specific mission. As part of the U.S. Space Force's Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) program, Rocket Lab was given an unscheduled Notice to Launch, with the objective of putting one of the company's Pioneer spacecraft into orbit to participate in a drill in the minimum possible amount of time. That time: 16 hours, 42 minutes in the end, or 10 hours faster than the previous record holder from another TacRS mission. Planning a rocket launch usually takes ages, as in months of sometimes even years. Rocket Lab just demonstrated it can be done in less than a day, and with an actual payload that then went on to do actual work.

Essentially, the Space Force is figuring out how to scramble space rockets the way the Air Force scrambles fighter jets. As activity in space gets bigger and bigger, it's getting more and more likely that satellites could get targeted in a conflict. China, in particular, is building out a range of anti-satellite (ASAT) weaponry, including highly maneuverable spacecraft that could forcibly seize an enemy object in orbit — or even ram straight into it. The USSF wants to be able to respond to such a crisis rapidly, like every other military branch does.