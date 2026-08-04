The Pros And Cons Of Pop-Up Campers
Pop-up campers only popped up recently in the grand scheme of things. While there had been folding camping wagons before then, the modern pop-up camper dates to 1954 with the appearance of the first camper with a crank-up roof: the Hille Ranger. Yet only 200 or so were made, and many people point to Starcraft campers, with an innovative hard-top/crank mechanism designed by Lloyd Bontrager in 1963, as the ones to unlock the popularity of today's pop-up campers.
Of course, it helps that these campers have some unique benefits, including their affordability. They're among the least-expensive travel trailers on the market, offering folks an easy first step into the camper-trailer lifestyle. For example, you can find used popup campers on eBay for under $500. The Double-Duty Utility Camper from the USA Trailer Store perhaps sets the floor for price in modern choices. However, its price tag of $2,299, before at least $549 in shipping, doesn't include a floor. The wooden boards needed for that have to be purchased elsewhere.
In fact, the relative low cost of pop-up campers sets the template for many of their other pros and cons. Remember, it's not just that they're typically less expensive to buy than traditional travel trailers, and much cheaper than absurd two-bedroom destination trailers or the huge Brabus Big Boy luxury RV. Pop-ups tend to cost more than basic canvas tents. Their size, amenities, setup times, and other costs are usually in the spot between bigger RVs and tents, too.
The pros of picking a pop-up camper
Pop-up campers do more than merely pop up. They expand horizontally with pull-out sections, too. The outcome is a camper with a much smaller footprint in the folded position — when it's ready to be towed — than when it's expanded. That can be a huge advantage in maneuverability over larger RVs and travel trailers, whether you're dealing with highway traffic or pulling into a gas station or campsite. Plus, popups' relatively compact size reduces the potential for dangerous, hard-to-control trailer sway.
Pop-up campers can help you save money driving as well. For one thing, their smaller dimensions usually mean they weigh less than your typical travel trailer, which means your tow vehicle doesn't have to work as hard. Aerodynamics also play a part. A folded-up camper presents a lot less frontal area to the oncoming wind than the brick-like shape of a travel trailer or RV. Put that all together, and you'll pay noticeably less for fuel with a pop-up camper compared to those rivals. It's an especially nice reward today, when gas is so expensive it even makes the Pentagon sad.
Some folks also report that it can be simpler to handle minor repairs yourself in a popup than in an RV/travel trailer, and you may face fewer of them. Now, some of this is because pop-ups tend to have fewer amenities that can need repairing in the first place — and that brings us to a few of their disadvantages.
The cons of pop-up campers
Before we look at the disadvantages of pop-up campers, it's important to note that some are pretty well-equipped with both luxuries and sleeping berths. But the more of those you add, the more you take away from traditional pop-up pros that come from their smaller size and cost.
With that in mind, one of pop-up campers' biggest downfalls is that they usually don't have room for full bathrooms. Indeed, many of the most affordable ones don't come with any toilet — or shower — facilities. Nor are full galleys common in pop-ups. True, some try to get around the issue with external kitchens and showers, the latter being sort of like the Honda CR-V shower attachment. But then you have to be comfortable cooking, washing, and whatnot in the great outdoors. And some camping locations require you to pack out human waste, which could get unpleasant without the right amenities on board.
You'll often be closer to nature in pop-up campers another way: The usual "starter" pop-up has tent-like canvas walls, with less regard for insulation than an RV or travel trailer, so you may have to cross winter camping off your list. The tent-like disadvantages further extend to setting up and taking down pop-ups. Even with their handy crank mechanisms, it still takes more time than it does to simply throw everything into an RV/trailer and ride off. Moreover, if the canvas is wet, you need to let it dry completely before storing the camper for any length of time. Otherwise, you may be facing a future battle with mold.