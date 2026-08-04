The Pros And Cons Of Pop-Up Campers

Pop-up campers only popped up recently in the grand scheme of things. While there had been folding camping wagons before then, the modern pop-up camper dates to 1954 with the appearance of the first camper with a crank-up roof: the Hille Ranger. Yet only 200 or so were made, and many people point to Starcraft campers, with an innovative hard-top/crank mechanism designed by Lloyd Bontrager in 1963, as the ones to unlock the popularity of today's pop-up campers.

Of course, it helps that these campers have some unique benefits, including their affordability. They're among the least-expensive travel trailers on the market, offering folks an easy first step into the camper-trailer lifestyle. For example, you can find used popup campers on eBay for under $500. The Double-Duty Utility Camper from the USA Trailer Store perhaps sets the floor for price in modern choices. However, its price tag of $2,299, before at least $549 in shipping, doesn't include a floor. The wooden boards needed for that have to be purchased elsewhere.

In fact, the relative low cost of pop-up campers sets the template for many of their other pros and cons. Remember, it's not just that they're typically less expensive to buy than traditional travel trailers, and much cheaper than absurd two-bedroom destination trailers or the huge Brabus Big Boy luxury RV. Pop-ups tend to cost more than basic canvas tents. Their size, amenities, setup times, and other costs are usually in the spot between bigger RVs and tents, too.