Signs Mold Is Forming In Your Car (And How To Fight It)

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Molds are everywhere and can grow wherever there's moisture, warmth, and a food source. They can grow in and damage your car just as quickly and unexpectedly as they can in your home. And when you really think about it, car interiors provide the perfect environment for mold spores to thrive and form those yucky clumps of whitish, greenish, or blackish colonies on the dashboard, seats, door panels, ceilings, and carpets of your ride.

Mold spores are microscopic and not visible to the naked eye, which makes them almost impossible to spot early and attack with a cleaner and a towel. The good news is that mold infestation will leave both obvious and non-visual cues. In the absence of white, grayish, or black patches of mold, the most telltale sign of mold is an offensive, earthy, musty stench coming from the seats, carpets, or behind the dashboard, which hits you most when you turn the A/C on. The smell is reminiscent of a wet, dirty shirt, or used socks left baking inside sneakers left in the trunk.

If the funky smell doesn't raise alarm bells, then the persistent sneezing, coughing, wheezing, sinus infections, skin rashes, and eye irritations will. Those symptoms could indicate mold growth if you experience them only when you're inside the car. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains that indoor mold exposure can lead to upper respiratory tract infections (to otherwise healthy individuals) and possible asthma development in some children. Luckily, preventing mold is as easy as ridding the cabin of excess moisture, but fighting it goes beyond just vacuuming and calling it a day.