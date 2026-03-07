This Honda CR-V Shower Attachment Might Be The Weirdest Vehicle Option Ever

Like many other SUVs, the Honda CR-V became popular in the 1990s for being an alternative to fully urban cars, like sedans and minivans, as well as an alternative to inefficient utility vehicles like pickup trucks. After successful SUVs like the Jeep Cherokee XJ (1984) and the Nissan Pathfinder (1986) hit the scene, different automakers saw the light and started making dedicated SUVs of their own. Released in the United States in 1997, Honda's Comfortable Runabout Vehicle (CR-V) was an attempt from Honda to stand out among compact SUVs, and their unique feature set helped with that mission quite a bit, including an electric shower.

The CR-V debuted in a pivotal moment for Honda. A few years earlier, the Japanese automaker ended its partnership with Rover right when they were planning to build a casual, not-so-rugged SUV together. While the British company eventually released the Land Rover Freelander with the strong off-road brand (and a stylish two-door convertible version), Honda went with the CR-V instead.

Even though it was an all-new model, the CR-V had a reputation for reliability built in thanks to its shared chassis and engine with the Civic, and overall brand reputation, too. It also had attractive traits like a typically boxy SUV design, high seating position, optional all-wheel drive, and a fifth door with side hinges, and an exposed spare tire to up the usability quotient, but there was more. It also offered a series of lifestyle items, one of them being the optional electric shower; it used a power outlet in the trunk and could hang from the open rear window for people to use before entering the car.