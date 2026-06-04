Expensive Gas Makes The Pentagon Sad Too

Gas still isn't as expensive as it was back in 2022, but filling up still costs way more than it did back in February. And for some reason, the general public doesn't love it when gas gets expensive. Maybe it has something to do with roughly half of all households in the U.S. not earning enough to cover basic expenses. Still, you never know. There could be other reasons. But the good news is, if you're currently struggling financially, you aren't alone. ABC News reports the Pentagon is also sad that gas is expensive now.

Considering the fact Trump started this war without making his case to Congress, and it's likely already cost taxpayers more than $100,000,000,000, you might assume the Pentagon's budget is just an infinity symbol. And yet, ABC News says, "The Pentagon is increasingly strained by a growing list of unplanned and rising expenses over the last year, with fuel costs emerging as one of the most significant pressures." That's reportedly because six months after an average barrel of fuel cost $154.14, the Pentagon's costs had jumped to $195.72, an increase of about 27%. In total, our military will reportedly spend "more than $1 billion in unplanned costs this year to power its jets, tanks and other military equipment, based on the department's fuel consumption in recent years."

Huh. Maybe the people who screwed up the whole "ships could move freely through the Strait of Hormuz" thing aren't so different from you and I after all. Maybe they should have thought of that before they started a war before they'd figured out how to keep gas cheap, but the toothpaste's definitely not going back in the tube now. On the plus side, maybe you feel a little less bad about not being the best at budgeting.