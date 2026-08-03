There are no longer any new cars available in the United States market for under $20,000, and it's getting increasingly difficult to find any under $30,000. It's a shame what we've witnessed in this industry across the last decade, as dealerships and automakers collude to increase per-unit profitability while reducing or completely eliminating affordable cars from their offerings. Long gone are the days when you could walk into a Nissan dealer and pick up a Versa for $9,999. I'm not really saying that I liked the Versa in particular, or that its death was worthy of lament. There were, however, some great entry-level cars that we're worse off for not having anymore. I want to know which ones you miss the most.

Think back to the 1990s and early 2000s, when the car market was absolutely packed with small entry-level automobiles that sold in the hundreds of thousands. Every automaker offered a non-enthusiast compact coupe, a small hatchback, or a tiny sedan, and they were as common as cockroaches on the road. I'm thinking of things like Chevrolet Cavaliers, Ford's Focus, or even smaller things like the Mazda 2, Toyota Paseo, and Honda Fit. From the 1980s to about 2010 the small front-wheel drive car was almost a right of passage. You couldn't graduate up into a big heavy pickup or SUV until you understood how to drive, and saved enough money to buy one.

In recent memory we've lost every sub-compact hatchback, including everything from Japan, despite the fact that many of them are still in production for other markets. I'm looking at you Honda Fit and Toyota Yaris! If it weren't for massive import tariffs and the corrupt dealership network controlling the market and dictating consumer preferences, they might still be around. Tiny cheap compacts might be nice in a market defined by an affordability crisis and giant fuel price hikes.