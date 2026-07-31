Californians Are Shunning EVs For Hybrids

California's hippy-dippy new-age woke obsession with electric vehicles is showing signs of fading. New car buyers in the Golden State bought more hybrids than fully electric vehicles in the first half of 2026, breaking a four-year streak of EVs beating out hybrids. This shift also gave traditional dealerships a boost over direct-sales brands like Tesla, Rivian and Lucid.

Hybrid vehicles made up just about 25% of California's new-vehicle registrations in the second quarter, Automotive News reports. At the same time, pure EVs accounted for 16%, according to data from California's New Car Dealer Association. Of course, it won't come as a surprise that California is still the country's largest EV market, and that's not expected to change. However, some analysts say this newfound lead for hybrids isn't just a momentary blip, but the start of a trend.

Here's what one analyst told AutoNews:

"It's not like EVs are going away in California. It's just that with hybrids, there are so many more options," said Brian Moody, an independent auto analyst. Hybrids enjoy broad consumer appeal for their fuel savings amid California's sky-high gasoline prices without the compromises that come with EV ownership, such as limited range and charging, Moody said. The average gasoline price was $5.65 on July 30, according to AAA.

Another reason hybrids are seeing such a jump in popularity is the simple reason that so many "normal" cars are now offered with them. Automakers like Toyota are offering cars that once came with gas motors exclusively as hybrids, and that's driving sales to some degree, according to Moody. Folks who weren't intentionally looking for hybrids are ending up with them.