California Ranks Top Amongst EV-Friendly States But A Surge Of Oklahoma Drivers Are Adopting EVs

While it unsurprisingly ranks as the top state for EVs overall, the state with the fastest-growing EV adoption over the past five years isn't California. Instead, it probably isn't any of the states you'd guess it is; not New York, not Oregon, not even Vermont. It's Oklahoma. And the margin at which it cinches this title isn't close.

According to Yardi Matrix data, Oklahoma ranks first in EV registration growth over five years with an increase of 994%. For comparison, second- and third-place went to Montana and Arkansas at 487% and 454%, respectively. Digging into the data shows approximately 5,000 EVs registered in Oklahoma in 2020, which grew to 57,000 or so in 2024.

Oklahoma's impressive EV adoption growth is unexpected even ignoring vibes. Officially, the state has no EV mandates and only offers "minimal" incentives — you can get tax credits of up to $5,500 for new "alternative fuel vehicles" with a GVWR less than 6,000 pounds or $9,000 if it's up to 10,000 pounds — but that's for stuff like propane, natural gas, and hydrogen. Gas in Oklahoma is relatively cheap, averaging $4 a gallon versus the $4.50 national average and the $6-plus in California. What's more, Oklahoma ranks near the bottom when it comes to charging availability for renters; Colorado leads the charge there with 16.2% of all multifamily buildings equipped with chargers, compared to just 1.1% in Oklahoma. So what gives?