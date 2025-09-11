The First American Police Car Was Actually An EV

Although many people buy electric vehicles for their efficiency, enthusiasts know the current crop of EVs can also be incredibly powerful and fast. It's been proven at the Nürburgring, where we've seen a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N lap the course quicker than a Porsche GT3 RS, and a Chinese electric hyper sedan prototype recently dropped a faster lap than any production car in history. So it's no surprise to learn that law enforcement is turning to EVs to keep up.

But EV police cars are hardly a new idea. In fact, the very first police car put into service in the United States relied solely on battery power: It was an electrified vehicle built by the Collins Buggy Company in 1899 for the city of Akron, Ohio. This was no high-powered pursuit vehicle, though. Relying on a pair of 4-horsepower electric motors, and weighing about 5,000 pounds, it was limited to a maximum speed of 18 mph.

But speed wasn't really the point. The vehicle had room for a full squad of officers — leading to the name squad car — but was more often used to transport people from the scene of a crime to the Akron jail. For example, its first time in action was to pick up an intoxicated troublemaker at Main and Exchange streets.