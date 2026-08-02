Here's How To Get The Right License So You Can Bid At Dealer-Only Auto Auctions

Although my time working at a dealership was mostly on the sales side, I did get to see how different parts of the business worked. One area involved acquiring cars for the company's used car lot (although most of the revenue came from new car sales), including buying vehicles at wholesale auctions. The experience quickly opened my eyes to the value of these dealer-only outlets and why some people want access to them. If this thought has ever crossed your mind, you'll want to know the details, whether you're looking to save money on a personal ride or to flip higher-margin, higher-quality cars. Keep in mind that there are pros and cons to buying an auction car.

You may be familiar with Manheim, ADESA, ACV, or other dealer-only marketplaces, but the only way you're getting in to bid is with a dealer license. It's a secret club that requires more than a handshake and a wink to join. Every state regulates auto dealers to some extent. To bid yourself, you'll generally need a dealer license issued by your state, whether through your own dealership or another licensed dealer.

In most states, setting up your own operation means obtaining a physical location (with minimum standards), passing a licensing exam, obtaining a surety bond, and jumping through several other hurdles. All for the privilege of buying used cars more cheaply than the public. If that hasn't scared you away, then read on. There are also some potentially dubious workarounds, which I'll explain, too. Keep in mind that none of what you're reading in this article is legal advice, just general information.