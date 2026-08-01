Is A 'No-Haggle' Car Dealership Really No-Haggle?

Negotiating with a car salesman is probably not one of your favorite ways to spend a Saturday. We get it. That's why "no-haggle" dealerships, which were sort of pioneered by Saturn, seem so enticing to some. Still, you shouldn't trust dealers to automatically give you the best deal out of the goodness of their hearts. It feels like money is being left on the table if you can't negotiate. But are no-haggle dealerships really that inflexible with their prices? Is there really no room to dicker?

While some smaller dealerships may be more lenient than others, in general, the advertised price is set. You're not going to get them down on that. Sometimes, you may be able to negotiate on your trade-in. But during the one time we accidentally wandered into a no-haggle dealership, we found they weren't even flexible on that.

There are other things you may be able to bargain on. Of course, those are usually items that are added to the advertised price. For example, you don't need to pay the outrageous price for the dealer's floor mats when they typically sell for much less at Walmart or AutoZone. The dealership might be willing to haggle on financing, and fees can sometimes be negotiated as well. That's important to know, since the advertised price is lower than the out-the-door price at most no-haggle dealerships, after add-ons and hidden fees.