Is A 'No-Haggle' Car Dealership Really No-Haggle?
Negotiating with a car salesman is probably not one of your favorite ways to spend a Saturday. We get it. That's why "no-haggle" dealerships, which were sort of pioneered by Saturn, seem so enticing to some. Still, you shouldn't trust dealers to automatically give you the best deal out of the goodness of their hearts. It feels like money is being left on the table if you can't negotiate. But are no-haggle dealerships really that inflexible with their prices? Is there really no room to dicker?
While some smaller dealerships may be more lenient than others, in general, the advertised price is set. You're not going to get them down on that. Sometimes, you may be able to negotiate on your trade-in. But during the one time we accidentally wandered into a no-haggle dealership, we found they weren't even flexible on that.
There are other things you may be able to bargain on. Of course, those are usually items that are added to the advertised price. For example, you don't need to pay the outrageous price for the dealer's floor mats when they typically sell for much less at Walmart or AutoZone. The dealership might be willing to haggle on financing, and fees can sometimes be negotiated as well. That's important to know, since the advertised price is lower than the out-the-door price at most no-haggle dealerships, after add-ons and hidden fees.
You might have to pay more for the privilege of not haggling
No-haggle dealerships may heavily imply that their prices are already set so low you don't need to negotiate. Yeah, you might want to do some price comparisons first. Capital One did an informal search for a 2017 Camry LE in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area and found that the lowest posted price by a no-haggle dealership was $1,000 to $2,000 higher than several other area dealerships, which, presumably, were willing to negotiate down. A 2025 study published in Negotiation and Conflict Management Research found that consumers are willing to pay over $1,100 more for a $20,000 car purchase to avoid negotiating. Of course, car companies know this and are willing to exploit it — "no-haggling" is arguably yet another way car dealerships have found to scam consumers.
Here's an example. In 2000, Toyota Canada initiated no-haggle pricing, and by 2002, dealerships throughout British Columbia were part of its "Access Toyota" program. Every dealer had to sell each model at the same price set for that particular model. Unsurprisingly, this did not result in lower prices for the consumer. One study published in the SSRN Electronic Journal found that Toyota's prices were, in fact, higher in provinces that were part of the program compared with those that were not. The company discontinued fixed pricing after lawsuits were brought and the feds told them to knock it off in March 2003, though we're guessing the Government of Canada used more formal wording than that.
How to get a good deal if you hate negotiating
A lot of people suck at negotiating, so you might be thinking that even if you do go to a haggle-friendly dealer, you probably won't be able to get a good deal anyway. The thing is, every dealership is a "no-haggle" dealership if you're just going to accept the sticker price. So, at the very least, shop around. This way, you can get a better deal than just paying whatever the first dealership tells you to pay, and you don't even have to negotiate.
Visit multiple dealerships and multiple dealer websites, and get multiple offers in writing. Have each dealer, no-haggle or not, give you the out-the-door price, including all fees. Show written offers to the haggle-friendly dealerships and ask if they can beat those offers. That last part might sound like negotiating, and maybe it is, but it's very simple and non-confrontational. In the end, choose the best offer for you. You can also do this with financing. Get pre-approved for a loan and ask the dealership if they can offer a better APR.
This will take more time than just going to a no-haggle dealer and picking out the car you want. But when you're talking about a purchase that could be tens of thousands of dollars and maybe years of debt, it will be well worth it. And if you found this useful, check out our tips on negotiating the best deal on a new car.