GM Really Did Transform Car Buying At Saturn Dealers: Here's How

When General Motors called Saturn "a different kind of car company," the conglomerate wasn't joking. Saturn operated differently within GM's umbrella, even transforming the car-buying experience by introducing customers and dealers to the no-haggle pricing policy. For the uninitiated, this meant every Saturn customer was paying the list price, and dealers never had the competitive pressure to offer discounts just to register a sale.

While some dealers still insist on in-person negotiations, there are folks who don't want to go through the haggling process itself, with many finding it unnecessarily overwhelming and a complete waste of time. In a Saturn dealership, the list price was the final price, and someone who bought a Saturn was reassured that no one else got a better deal. The only thing worse than watching an annoying car YouTuber is listening to the person who brags about how much less they paid for the same car you bought.

For dealers, GM ensured no new Saturn outlets (under different ownership) would open in the area, allowing them to operate without the burden of internal competition, a common sight in the automotive landscape. The policy wouldn't deter someone from buying a Saturn simply because another dealer down the road gave them a better discount. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Saturn's innovative pricing policy played a huge part in the brand's early success during the '90s.