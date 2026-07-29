Boeing Has Now Lost Over $3 Billion On New Air Force One Program

President Donald Trump is back flying on the traditional blue-and-white Air Force One, while his plane gifted from the Qatari royal family is in the shop. It's easy to forget that two other planes are still on the way. Boeing announced in its Q2 financial statement on Tuesday that the Air Force One program will cost an additional $280 million. The program is now $3.1 billion over budget. Unlike the Qatari jet, Boeing is footing the bill for cost overruns, not the taxpayer.

Trump negotiated with Boeing during his first term to replace the aging Boeing VC-25A. The $3.9 billion deal signed in 2018 was a gamble for Boeing, because the aerospace giant agreed to a fixed cost. Boeing struggled to deliver the pair of VC-25Bs because of design changes, production issues and staffing problems. According to CNN, last quarter's $280 million increase was for a "ramp-up in production and certification resources." While the Department of Defense doesn't have to deal with the added cost, the delayed delivery wasn't a non-issue.