These Automakers Need To Abandon Their Signature Design Elements, At Least According To Our Readers

One of the fun things about cars is that you can see them with your eyeballs even if you'd never dream of being able to afford one, much less buy one. Then again, that also means that you have to see all the ugly cars that look like mistakes, too. Whether you'll ever find someone in complete agreement with you on which cars are ugly mistakes and which ones aren't, no one can say. That doesn't mean you don't know you're right about everything, though.

When we learned that Bentley had abandoned tradition and given the updated Flying Spur single-unit headlights, the reaction wasn't nearly as negative as you might have expected. Sure, the Flying Spur had quad headlights before the refresh, but sometimes the people just appreciate a little change. Maybe new isn't always bad. So why stop at Bentley?

On Thursday, we asked you which automakers should abandon their signature design elements next. Not everyone stuck to specific design details that the automakers themselves would consider their signature design elements, but hey, sometimes you have to get a little creative when the obvious answers are already taken. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.