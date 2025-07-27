Why Do Jeeps Have A Seven-Slot Grille? There's More Than One Theory

We're digging deep into the rabbit hole today. You see, there are some, let's call them "divergent," theories about why Willys put a seven-slot grille on civilian Jeeps starting in 1945 when the military version had nine slots. It's not as much of a mystery as the Jeep Wrangler "ducking" phenomenon and its baffling ubiquity, but one conspiracy at a time.

If you start going down the rabbit trail on Google, you're going to find a lot of articles that either claim to have the definitive answer or throw their metaphorical hands in the air and say, "We don't know, it could be one of these reasons." The first, and most common theory, goes that Ford had a patent/trademark/copyright on the stamped-steel nine-slot grille it designed for the project. Willys-Overland wasn't allowed to use it, or at least feared Ford enough to not even try, so the company trademarked a seven-slot grille instead. Sure, Willys had filed for the "Jeep" trademark in 1943 and had it granted in 1950, and there's no mention of a grille design, 7 slots or otherwise in the paperwork, but let's not get ahead of ourselves with busting myths just yet.

The second theory is that the seven-slot grille represents the seven continents where the Jeep saw military service. The third and probably biggest stretch of a theory is that the seven slots somehow refer to the seven months it took to design, the seven people who designed it, or the seven years needed for production and development.