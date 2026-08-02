Quarter Century Of Automotive Taste: The Best Selling Cars From 1980 To 2005

We're still not over the death of Oldsmobile around here, and anybody old enough to have been around at the time can tell you that for a while, they were absolutely everywhere. The Cutlass was America's best-selling car in 1980 and 1981, before taking a one-year back seat to the then-up-and-coming Ford Escort, then reclaiming the crown one last time for 1983. That makes this the first car on our list, and the last time Oldsmobile would sit at the top of America's passenger-car sales chart.

That early-'80s dominance landed right after GM's big late-'70s downsizing push, which is important because the Cutlass that ruled the start of the decade was not just some untouched chrome-barge relic from the old days. Oldsmobiles of the era were generally variations on the theme of a new, trimmer version of American normal: still formal, still comfortable, still wearing its middle-class respectability like a padded vinyl roof, but adjusted for a market rattled by fuel shocks and changing expectations.

The pitch wasn't radical economy-car self-denial. It was familiar Oldsmobile comfort scaled down just enough for the moment, which turned out to be exactly what a massive number of buyers still wanted. By 1983, that formula had enough pull to win one more time. Then the market started moving somewhere else. To the delight of almost no one reading this, that new direction was perhaps best embodied by the next car on our list — the humble, and maybe inevitable, Ford Escort.