These Are The Cars That Scream 'I Peaked In High School'
Teenagers are the worst. It's really a shame that so many people stay in that mental and emotional age forever. Cliques, football scores, and who is hot and not still grip their thoughts. Then they inflict that obnoxious mindset on the rest of us who are just trying to get through the day. Traffic is no different. That childishness extends to the road and makes the irritating act of commuting just a little more draining.
And it's usually the same kind of car these high school-minded folk tend towards. Everyone had their own opinions, but the two constant through lines were cheaper American muscle cars and trucks. We also had degraded luxury vehicles handed down from Mummy and Daddy in the mix as well. It reminds me vaguely of that one teenager in Grosse Pointe hit 104 in his Mom's BMW and killed his friend. High schoolers are not great at decision making. Growing beyond that sort of short-term thinking is. You know what is also great? Our commentariat. Scroll through to see your answers to this burning question.
No love for the bow tie
At least where I live in North Texas, I see a lot of guys with straight-piped V6, or base V8 2000s muscle cars, usually a Camaro or a Charger. Most of these cars are the exact same, Guy in his mid 20s to early 30s, straight piped exhaust, unpainted plastic front bumper, blacked out rear lights, and the sticker from the high school they went to. God there are so many.
and
Picked one from my HS graduation year (and now I feel really, really old)...a 1992 Chevy Camaro. Period specific teal. And the guy is still driving it today. Spit cup in the cupholder. At least 20-25 empty packs of Marlboros in the rear seat footwell. Slayer CDs still crammed in the glovebox. And it's only had one dead body in the trunk!
From DiamondBlz and Xavier96
I totally agree
Any car luxury car that is older and falling apart because the owner is trying to look money but comes off worse than someone who is in an economy car that is in good shape. I once saw a Toyota Echo that was spotless like showroom shape with a sticker on the back bumper that said "poor playa edition". Guy had sense of humor and took care of his car so much respect to him. It was way better than someone in a 2005 Mercedes Benz S500 with destroyed paint and collapsed air suspension riding on cheap aftermarket wheels with chrome peeling off while windows are down in brutal heat because the a/c is also broken.
From Tex
Power that comes cheaply can find its way into the wrong hands
I gotta go with any "hot" Mopar car. Just like their popularity in high school, the Challenger/Charger owner is all about optics. They don't know how to drive, but the fact that they can push their foot down and easily reach unsafe speeds is appealing to them. They still live at home and their boomer father approved of their purchase, and even helps with the monthly payment. Their neighbors hate their straight pipes, but luckily they are rarely out of bed before noon.
From SantaCruzin
That'll buff right out
It's the rust-bucket, beater pickup truck that's lifted 30cm. The body + engine is worth $1500 combined, the lift kit cost 3x that amount. Nothing says "I'm small in every way" more than a truck that is over twice one's size.
From Polysyllabic
My answer as well. I pick on Ram, but Chevys were everywhere too
Basically any truck. I grew up in the suburbs in the early 2000's. Lifestyle trucks weren't quite a thing yet, but the truck lifestyle certainly was. We had a high school parking lot full of them, even though most of families had white collar professional backgrounds. Even as hand-me-downs they didn't make sense. Like, what's an accountant or nurse going to do with a truck?
From jalopyJames
The bully never really grows out of it
I don't throw as much shade at the 1500 truck buyers, but to me duallies and diesel HD pickups rolling coal, super loud and droning and lifted to the point of being useless tell me that person definitely peaked in high school.
I honestly see more half ton trucks with stuff in their bed or trailers than I do HD and duallies.
From cintocrunch1
When you have to announce presence to the world at all times
That guy passed me yesterday while I was on a bicycle ride. Nearly new Mustang GT with the license plate "V8JAKE". As soon as he was safe to pass me, it was full acceleration at a million decibels. I could still hear him doing the same thing at every curve a mile ahead of me.
So that's not a cheap car, soI think the answer to this question is more about "maturity-level peak" instead of "success-level peak".
Or maybe it's a kid still in HS and mom & dad bought it for him. I just don't get the need to floor it just for the noise. Then again, muscle cars have never been my thing.
From John Aydelotte
This kind of car takes over a person
'Any gatekeeper who takes this QOTD too seriously. ... A second or third car has significant more leeway for creative expression—My local Ford dealership put an Orange Fury Mustang out front over the weekend. When I saw it yesterday, it kind of appealed to me. But I've only one parking spot and there's just no way I'd want that to be my sole expression of personality.
From Knox Palmer
The Camaro is a bad idea car for kids of all ages
1980s z28 Camaro. Extra points if the driver is sporting a Mullet.
From Old_SLAAB_Guy