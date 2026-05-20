These Are The Cars That Scream 'I Peaked In High School'

Teenagers are the worst. It's really a shame that so many people stay in that mental and emotional age forever. Cliques, football scores, and who is hot and not still grip their thoughts. Then they inflict that obnoxious mindset on the rest of us who are just trying to get through the day. Traffic is no different. That childishness extends to the road and makes the irritating act of commuting just a little more draining.

And it's usually the same kind of car these high school-minded folk tend towards. Everyone had their own opinions, but the two constant through lines were cheaper American muscle cars and trucks. We also had degraded luxury vehicles handed down from Mummy and Daddy in the mix as well. It reminds me vaguely of that one teenager in Grosse Pointe hit 104 in his Mom's BMW and killed his friend. High schoolers are not great at decision making. Growing beyond that sort of short-term thinking is. You know what is also great? Our commentariat. Scroll through to see your answers to this burning question.