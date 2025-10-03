This Practically New 1994 Ford Escort On Bring A Trailer Is A Blast To My Past

While SUVs were growing in popularity in the 1990s, economy cars were still a popular way to get around, especially for broke people like me right after college. Not many survive today since they were made to be disposable appliances, but this 1994 Ford Escort LX on Bring a Trailer is a wonderfully preserved example with just 2,300 original miles. It's also a blast to my past, since I owned a 1995 Mercury Tracer, which differed from the Escort only in badging and front-end body parts, in the same cool Calypso Green Metallic color for several years.

The second generation of the Escort/Tracer ran from 1991 through 1996. It's a prime example of Ford's partnership with Mazda at the time, as the Protege was also nearly identical. The sporty Escort GT even used Mazda's BP engine, which also powered the Miata at the time. This LX example made do with the standard engine, a 1.9-liter Ford inline-4 that made 88 horsepower and 108 pound-feet of torque. These were small numbers even back then. Pulling out of my apartment into heavy, fast-moving traffic on Route 9 in Framingham, Massachusetts, was challenging, to say the least.

While the Escort had traditionally been a hatchback or wagon, sedan versions became available around this time, likely due to its shared DNA with the Mazda Protege. (The Tracer was never sold as a hatchback in its second generation. The first-generation Tracer was a rebadged Mazda 323 hatchback, so the upscale Mercury brand might have been trying to distance itself from that.) The trunk was large for a car this small, and its boxy shape made it quite usable. I took many road trips without wishing for more space, even after installing a crummy, cheap subwoofer from Sears because I thought it was cool.