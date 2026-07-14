The Top Speed Average Tires Can Handle May Not Be As High As You Think

Tires have gone a long way since Michelin patented and relentlessly improved upon the radial tire design. Modern tires come with symmetrical, directional, or asymmetrical tread patterns, and the segment continues expanding with all-weather tires that can better cope with snow and slush than a standard set of all-season tires. Tires also have load indexes and speed ratings. The former is the maximum weight a tire can support under load, while the speed rating is the maximum speed the tire can handle (under load) without deforming, failing, or exploding.

Using the wrong tire with a different size, aspect ratio, load index, and speed rating than prescribed can be detrimental to vehicle handling, acceleration, braking, ride comfort, and overall safety. The general rule is to always stick with the recommended load index and to choose replacement tires that meet or exceed the manufacturer's specifications for tire speed ratings.

With that in mind, aren't you wondering why upgrading to a tire with a higher speed rating is somewhat acceptable while downgrading to a lower speed rating should generally be avoided? It's all in the name of safety, since the top speed an average tire can handle is not as high as you previously thought.