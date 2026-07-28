The 1983 Corvette Is The Rarest Example Of America's Sports Car: Why It Kinda Sucks

Everyone who knows anything about Corvettes knows Chevrolet skipped the 1983 model year when jumping from the C3 generation, ending in 1982, to the C4 generation kicking off in 1984. Well, sort of. A few dozen 1983 cars were built as prototypes, and one survives today as a permanent fixture of the National Corvette Museum. The C4 Corvette is perhaps my favorite generation of America's iconic sports car, as they're still incredibly cheap to buy and look like nothing else on the road. In my years as an automotive writer and enthusiast, I've had opportunities to drive early C4s and late C3s alike. As the only example of the 1983 model year, and the earliest C4, this one is half-assed and GM should have left it in the oven a little while longer. It kinda sucks.

Like the 1984 model year cars that followed, this 1983 is equipped with the only V8 engine GM ever built that's actually worse than the California-smog-era 305 small block, the terrible Cross-Fire L83 engine, carried over from the 1982 C3-generation cars. With two throttle bodies, unreliable electronic controls, and super-short intake runners to fit under the Corvette's lowslung hood, it made an underwhelming 205 horsepower — when it could stay running. Enthusiasts dubbed the engine "Cease-Fire" as it wasn't exactly a pillar of quality. Add in the terrible four-speed 700R4 transmission and the bland white paint, and you've practically got a recipe for falling asleep at the wheel.

Chevy intended it for release in 1983, but decided to wait a year because of development delays, new emissions standards, and a lack of quality control. Since 1984 Corvettes are already known for a rough ride and creaky, rattly, ill-fitting fiberglass bodywork, I can only imagine how bad a 1983 pre-production prototype car must be to drive.