Here's How Much The Average US Household Spends On Gas Yearly (And The Amount They Use)

We live in an era of economic uncertainty where gas prices are highly volatile. U.S. gas prices swung from a national average of $3.10 a gallon in 2025, the third straight year that fuel costs had fallen, to $4.09 a gallon as of July 23, 2026, according to AAA, reversing that multi-year trend.

Crude oil is trading near $90 a barrel right now, and AAA connects the increase to the unrest playing out around the Strait of Hormuz. Prices have climbed enough that some drivers are switching to regular gas instead of the premium grade, just to soften the hit at the pump, even though the cars in question are designed to run on premium.

When you look at it through the lens of an average household, those price hikes can become substantial. So, how much does the average U.S. household spend on gas yearly? Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Expenditure Survey, U.S. households averaged $2,411 in gasoline costs across 2024, a $201 monthly line item that worked out to roughly 3.1% of everything a household spent that year.

GasBuddy's 2025 Fuel Price Outlook put the following year's household total at $2,252, though that number was only a projection published in December 2024, months before 2026's geopolitical turmoil actually played out. You also have AAA's 2025 Your Driving Costs study, which assumes a 15,000-mile average travel distance for the study vehicle at 13 cents per mile, or $1,950 annually. Given AAA's standardized 13 cents per mile and $3.15 per gallon (regular gas) figures, the study's assumptions imply the average driver is using about 619 gallons per year.