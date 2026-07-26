The Story Behind This Viral Toyota Hiring Test With Ropes And A 6-Second Time Limit

Toyota is a company that's been pretty open about its pride in its manufacturing practices, and for good reason. The Toyota Production System pioneered and popularized a bunch of lean manufacturing principles that have since been adopted by many companies in and outside of the auto industry. These companies include, but aren't limited to, Ford, John Deere, Nike, and Amazon.

Toyota takes manufacturing seriously, to say the least, and a microcosm of this is highlighted in a viral hand-eye coordination test that prospective plant workers apparently must pass. It involves wrapping a rope around a series of six wall-mounted pegs in the correct order and direction under six seconds. Watching clips of people doing it, it's definitely one of those challenges that sounds easier than it is.

We reached out to Toyota for more information about the "Rope Twist" training challenge, and a spokesperson said it's one of the company's traditional "dojo training tools," and that the example in the video looks like it's located in its Kentucky experience center.