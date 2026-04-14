How Japan's Production Culture Helped Toyota Build A Reputation For 300,000-Mile Cars

Toyota has long been embraced for its robust, reliable vehicles. While that reputation has taken a hit due to problems with the company's i-FORCE engines and electric bZ4X, the vast majority of cars and trucks that can last, or have lasted, over 300,000 miles bear the Toyota badge.

That's not something you accomplish from Day One. It's a process — you make a mistake, you learn, you improve, and the cycle continues. This, when translated into Japanese, sounds awfully similar to the term "Kaizen." In Japanese, "Kai" means "change" and "zen" means "for the better."

Kaizen is about maximizing quality, reducing cost, eliminating waste, and improving efficiency across all aspects of a business. And it's not just a Toyota thing. Japanese and non-Japanese businesses across the globe, including Sony, Canon, Samsung, and Honda, have incorporated Kaizen into their production processes. Ford has also embraced the Kaizen philosophy, as has Nestlé. And Kaizen, as an ethos, is now applied across industries including aerospace, health care, and education.

However, it was Toyota that, many moons ago, set an example for the rest of the world through the Toyota Production System (TPS). According to Toyota, Kaizen is the foundation of Jidoka, "automation with a human touch," which — along with the concept of "Just-In-Time" — became the pillars of Toyota's vehicle production framework.