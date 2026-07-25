Can Car Batteries Be Refurbished Or Rebuilt?

Given the current state of the global economy and seemingly endless job layoffs in the United States, many of us may not be able — or particularly eager — to drop a couple hundred dollars on an unanticipated expense. But sometimes life doesn't care about your financial issues and plops an expensive issue right into your lap. If you're trying to save some money but your car's battery dies, I have some good news for you if you're willing to do a little chemistry: You can, in fact, refurbish most flooded lead-acid 12-volt car batteries at home.

There are three things that can disqualify your lead-acid battery from being safe to refurbish. If your battery has heavy corrosion on its metal surfaces, if its voltage is significantly below 10 volts, or if it has visible physical damage like cracks or bulges, you likely need to buy a new one.

On car batteries, corrosion manifests itself as a white, blue, or green fluffy or crusty buildup on the metal terminals or cable clamps. A small amount of corrosion is easy to clean off, but a battery with excessive corrosion may require replacement. (This does not apply to lithium-ion batteries or sealed AGM or gel cell batteries.)

If you're planning to refurbish your battery, you'll need protective gear like safety goggles and chemical-resistant gloves, as well as tools like a battery charger, a wire brush, a small funnel, plastic buckets, and a flathead screwdriver. You'll also need distilled water, a towel, and at least a pound of both Epsom salts and baking soda.