GM's Solution To A Bad Economy Is Building Fewer Cars

It seems like just about everyone is expecting the entire U.S. economy to nosedive at any second, and companies are battening down the hatches to prepare. Even General Motors is readying its bunker, by lowering vehicle inventories so it's not saddled with unsold cars. From Automotive News:

By keeping inventory levels well below its historical average, General Motors is betting it will weather the next downturn in the new-vehicle market better than it has in the past.

Should GM's strategy prove successful, it could help determine whether the lower inventory levels it and other automakers have maintained since the pandemic and microchip shortage earlier this decade will become the industry's new normal.

"We're carrying 30 to 40 percent less inventory than we used to carry," CFO Paul Jacobson said Feb. 17 at Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. "That allows us to move faster, to respond to consumer needs faster, to respond to the market faster."

...

Most GM brands have less inventory than the industry average, according to a Feb. 12 estimate by Cox Automotive. Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac each had less than the industry average of 98 days of inventory, while Buick was at 115 days, according to Cox.

GM executives have said they aim to keep vehicle supplies between 50 and 60 days. That's a marked change from before the pandemic, Jacobson said. The pandemic and the ensuing microchip shortage, which each led to widespread parts shortages and factory shutdowns, forced GM to learn how to move quickly and nimbly with less inventory available, he said.