Honda Civic Si And Manual Acura Integra Are Going To Die, But Only For A Little While

Enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief, though, because this is a production hiatus — not an outright cancellation. In the same statement, the spokesperson told us that Honda and Acura plan to have both vehicles return to the lineup at some point in the future, but exact timing hasn't been hashed out yet. We should get more information on that a bit further down the road. It also sort of depends on when the EPA gets its act together, which is a big ask for our current government.

"Although EPA has indicated its intent to revise the applicable standards, the final requirements have not yet been established. Accordingly, Honda is maintaining its current production plans at this time," the spokesperson said.

At the very least, Honda expects there to be more than enough dealer inventory for both vehicles to remain in stock into early 2027.

That leaked email also states that the changes won't affect overall output at the plant, because production of these models is set to be replaced for the time being with other Civic trim. In another bit of good news, both the Civic Type R and Integra Type S won't be impacted by the EPA's shenanigans.

Fingers crossed things get sorted, because both the Civic Si and Integra A-Spec manual are brilliant little sport compacts. Sure, their turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-fours are a bit down on power compared to the competition, putting out just 200 horsepower apiece. Still, they make up for that deficiency with a brilliant chassis, steering and one of the best manual gearboxes on the market.

Stay strong, little guys. We'll see you soon.