Honda Civic Si And Manual Acura Integra Are Going To Die, But Only For A Little While
If you were looking to buy a Honda Civic Si or manual-equipped Acura Integra A-Spec, I suggest you get on it, because the two sporty compact siblings are about to take a little break as Honda sorts out the muddy waters that have become the U.S.'s upcoming emissions requirements. News first came out in a leaked email sent to employees of Honda's factory in Alliston, Ontario, that was posted to Reddit, saying the sedan and liftback's production would be paused. Honda has since confirmed the news and the reasoning behind it to Jalopnik.
"Due to evolving business conditions, production of the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine paired to the 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) will be paused at the conclusion of the 2026 model year," a spokesperson told us via email. "In the U.S., this powertrain is available in the Honda Civic Si and Acura Integra A-Spec."
The spokesperson went on to say that because of emissions-certification planning for the 2027 model year, Honda was forced to pause the production of "certain low-volume powertrain combinations." It's not clear how many Civic Sis and manual Integra A-Specs the company is selling every year, but if I had to hazard a guess, I'd say "not many."
Good news on the horizon
Enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief, though, because this is a production hiatus — not an outright cancellation. In the same statement, the spokesperson told us that Honda and Acura plan to have both vehicles return to the lineup at some point in the future, but exact timing hasn't been hashed out yet. We should get more information on that a bit further down the road. It also sort of depends on when the EPA gets its act together, which is a big ask for our current government.
"Although EPA has indicated its intent to revise the applicable standards, the final requirements have not yet been established. Accordingly, Honda is maintaining its current production plans at this time," the spokesperson said.
At the very least, Honda expects there to be more than enough dealer inventory for both vehicles to remain in stock into early 2027.
That leaked email also states that the changes won't affect overall output at the plant, because production of these models is set to be replaced for the time being with other Civic trim. In another bit of good news, both the Civic Type R and Integra Type S won't be impacted by the EPA's shenanigans.
Fingers crossed things get sorted, because both the Civic Si and Integra A-Spec manual are brilliant little sport compacts. Sure, their turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-fours are a bit down on power compared to the competition, putting out just 200 horsepower apiece. Still, they make up for that deficiency with a brilliant chassis, steering and one of the best manual gearboxes on the market.
Stay strong, little guys. We'll see you soon.