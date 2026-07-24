Sorry, Liam Neeson, But The Real 'Mongoose' Star Is The Shelby Super Snake

Hollywood is set to witness Liam Neeson action-packed thriller, "The Mongoose." The movie, scheduled to hit theaters this October, follows a celebrated war veteran who embarks on a cross-country car chase after fleeing a crime scene. At least, that's what we know from the trailer. The car that Neeson seems to be piloting is the latest-generation Ford Mustang S650. But mind you, it's no ordinary Mustang. Car nerds would've immediately spotted the Shelby logo on the trunk, so for us — and no disrespect to Mr Neeson — the real star in "The Mongoose" is the 2026 Shelby Super Snake.

From everyone's favorite movie cars like Steve McQueen's 1968 Highland Green Fastback to John Wick's infamous Boss 429, it's certainly not the first time a Mustang has made its presence felt on the silver screen. What makes the 2026 Super Snake special, however, is that it's essentially a bargain GTD. The latest Super Snake is pretty much a re-engineered Mustang GT sprinkled with the familiar Shelby magic. It is capable of producing up to 830 horsepower while retaining Ford's factory powertrain warranty.

Priced at around $180,000, the Super Snake is by no means cheap, but it's still a heck of a lot more accessible (and15 horses more powerful) than Ford's eye-wateringly expensive track special Mustang. For someone seemingly well-off, like the dude Neeson confronts and "borrows" the car from, the Shelby's sticker price is likely pocket change. Still, evading spike strips and being chased by helicopters are probably not things the owner would have had in mind. But Neeson (or, most likely, a stunt driver) sure does make it look exciting.