Major Satisfaction Survey Finds Automakers Could Learn Something From Vacuum Cleaners

Even if your sole purpose in life is to deal with one mess after another, it doesn't have to suck to be a vacuum cleaner — at least not when it comes to customer satisfaction. We recently reported that the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) 2026 Automobile Study suggests big problems for luxury vehicle brands. However, it also says that, within the manufacturing industries it surveys, people are slightly happier with their vacuum cleaners than they are with their automobiles.

On the ACSI's 0 to 100 scale, vacuums edged automobile customer experience benchmarks by a point, 79 to 78 in aggregate. No industry could top the 83 of athletic shoes or soft drinks, and traditional subscription television was dead last with a 70, so a 78 is not bad. Still, a 79 is a little better. What's something automakers can learn from this? Well, ACSI has different benchmarks for different sectors, but there are parallels to how vacuum cleaners and automobiles are evaluated, with durability, energy efficiency, warranty coverage, and ease of use being chief among them. And based on the 2025 report breakdown, several of the areas in which vacuums outperform cars are incidentally the lowest-ranking areas of automotive customer satisfaction.