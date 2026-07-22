Big Owner Satisfaction Survey Suggests Big Problems For These Luxury Brands

According to a new customer satisfaction survey, Americans putting a luxury vehicle in their garages are increasingly less satisfied with the experience. In 2025, 2024, and 2023, luxury car brands topped the list when it came to customer satisfaction over their mass-market counterparts. This year was different, with the 2026 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) study showing a 3% decline in overall luxury satisfaction, compared to a 1% drop for mass-market nameplates.

The changing of the guard this year is enough to tie things up between premium brands and the higher-volume mass-market badges at 78 on the index's scale, rated from one to 100. Several high-end badges dropped their year-over-year scores in the 2026 ACSI study, including Lexus and Cadillac.

Interestingly enough, the slipping satisfaction rates put the auto industry behind some unexpected market benchmarks. The aggregate 78 score means consumer satisfaction with automobiles falls one point short of the cell phone market, fast-food establishments, and vacuum cleaners. At least cars came out ahead of airlines, which landed at 76. It's a very real possibility that your worst experiences on a budget airline are more severe than your luxury car gripes. Either way, this year's ACSI satisfaction decline for the luxury segment is a bit of a black eye.