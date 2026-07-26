5 Things To Know Before Buying A Used Hyundai Genesis Or Equus With A V8

Lately, the spotlight has been thrown firmly onto Genesis' high-performance Magma program, with Genesis' racing efforts and vehicles such as the Magma GT supercar grabbing the headlines. The division is expected to offer the supercar with a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged V8 spitting out more than 600 horsepower, which is quite stupendous.

With all the buzz, it's probably also revived your interest in the V8-powered Hyundais from before Genesis spun off into its own standalone luxury car brand in 2015, the Hyundai Equus and its younger sibling, Genesis. Sales of the Hyundai Genesis started during the 2009 model year, with the Equus arriving in U.S. showrooms two years later. Both remained in production through the 2016 model year, before the Hyundai Genesis subsequently became the Genesis G80, with the Equus replaced by the Genesis G90.

If your focus is very much on a powerful and supremely well-appointed full or medium-size luxury sedan that can be had at considerably less money than most rivals, these two doubtless make an awful lot of sense. But there are several things you need to consider before you take the plunge. Both cars were afflicted by potentially serious faults that resulted in recalls, for example. We'll also talk about the reliability, performance figures, and value of the two cars to help paint a clearer picture.