Great For The Track, Better For The Street: How Porsche Created The 911 GT3 Touring

Porsche's 911 GT3 is perhaps the most iconic street car the company has ever built. Available across four generations of 911 over 25 years of production, the GT3 is everywhere. Meant to split the difference between a standard street 911 like a GTS and the all-out track homologation special GT3 RS, the GT3 has always been a half-and-half street-to-track kind of car. When the 991-generation debuted in 2013, however, it was tipped toward a focus on lap times and was only available with Porsche's PDK double-clutch automatic gearbox, which sent three-pedal driving enthusiasts into a tizzy.

The GT3 Touring, picking up more or less where the 911R left off, joined the party in 2017 as a manual-only driver-focused version of the 911 GT3, which remained PDK-only for a time. Once the 992-generation 911 got up and running, Porsche determined that the GT3 Touring was little more than a wing-free package of the GT3 and offered both versions with both transmissions. There are still a few trim differences, such as that the Touring carries leather trim instead of the GT3's Alcantara-laden interior.

There are so many variants of 911 available to consumers these days, but the GT3 has been the favorite of trackday and Sunday-drive enthusiasts since its inception. It's not as all-out uncompromising as the Rennsport model, but it's got more track chops than the rest of the non-GT 911 lineup. If you like a finely tuned fast sports car, it's kind of the sweet spot for a weekend driver. The Touring package removes some of the car's ostentatiousness, and helps it fly a little bit under the radar.. So do you take yours with a side of wings?