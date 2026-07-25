Ford's Thriftpower Inline-Six Powered The Falcon, Mustang, And Bronco For 24 Years

Long before Ford's wide range of turbocharged EcoBoost fours took over as the company's entry-level powertrain, the humble Ford Thriftpower inline-6 carried the workload for decades. First introduced in 1960 for the compact Falcon, the little cast-iron six grew and evolved through several displacements, eventually finding its way under the hoods of everything from the Mustang to the delightfully colorful original Maverick and a long list of Ford's bread-and-butter passenger cars until it finally bowed out in 1983. The 1983 Ford Fairmont and LTD, and Mercury's Zephyr and Marquis became the last cars to feature this legendary inline-6.

The family started small: The original Falcon engine displaced just 144 cubic inches, and by 1961, Ford had stroked it to 170 cubic inches in the Special Six variant that was optional for the Falcon and Comet. That 170 briefly became the standard inline-6 offered in the earliest Mustangs before Ford replaced it with a more thoroughly reworked 200-cubic-inch version in 1963. The 200 brought a redesigned bottom end with seven main bearings, a thicker block deck, and hydraulic lifters – improvements that made the engine noticeably smoother and quieter than its predecessor. That 200-cubic-inch Thriftpower inline-6 went on to power everything from Mercury Comets to Ford Fairmonts and the delusionally marketed Granada in the early '80s. Ford even brought it back for the Fox-body Mustang between 1979 and 1982 when a shortage of imported Cologne V6 engines from Germany left a gap in the lineup. However, it wasn't the final evolution of the Thriftpower inline-6.