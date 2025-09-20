The Original Ford Maverick Had Some Great Colors, How Does The New Truck Stack Up?

Scrolling through the Ford Maverick's buyer catalogues via the happiest place on the internet, the Ford Heritage Vault, it's clear that they just don't make colors like they used to. And the names! It makes me want to apply to work as Ford's head of nomenclature just to bring some of these back. In 1970, the Maverick was available in Anti-Establish Mint, Hulla Blue, Original Cinnamon, Freudian Gilt, Thanks Vermillion, Candyapple Red, Black Jade, Champagne Gold, Gulfstream Aqua, Meadowlark Yellow, Brittany Blue, Lime Gold, Dresden Blue, Raven Black, Wimbledon White.

Jeez! 15 colors, and not just variations on gray either. In 1970 you got two different shades of gold and three blues. Incredible. More colors and paint effects were added as the line grew, with premium shades like Metallic Glow Paint on offer. Maverick buyers could pick from Gold Glow, Ivy Glow or Blue Glow starting in 1972.

Ford

You can probably tell just from being in the world that we do not have a similar spread of color options these days. Combing through the brochures shows that color options sometimes could grow to 20 different shades on offer. In comparison, Ford as of this writing offers just nine colors on the new Maverick, six of which are somewhere on the gray scale and none of which have punny names. If you want a fun Maverick color, you can either go with Eruption Green Metallic or Velocity Blue Metallic.

Sure, via wraps we have the ability to pretty easily change our car's colors, but it just ain't the same as having a beautifully produced factory paint finish. White, gray, black and silver have dominated America's automotive landscape for over a decade now, with far too few fun colors. Ford should have leapt at the chance to offer a wide array of fun colors on a car with the name Maverick, but alas, we'll likely have to be happy with a single green and blue for a while yet.