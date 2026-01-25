These Car Batteries Rank Among The Best In Cold Weather, According To Consumer Reports

A dead battery during frigid temperatures can really put a crimp in your day, and the situation can become downright dangerous — or deadly — if the weather gets cold enough. Nor do temps actually have to fall that low for you to experience health problems: You can get frostbite at 20 degrees Fahrenheit simply by spending an hour outside trying to get your car started.

That's why jumper cables or portable jump starters should be an important part of your car's emergency kit. Of course, the best way to be prepared for cold-weather driving is to make sure your battery can hold up to frosty temps in the first place. And for that, we can check in with our friends at Consumer Reports. They recently completed their annual car-battery study, testing more than 100 batteries and only rating them after evaluating five examples of each one.

CR's in-depth testing results in an overall grade for each battery along with separate grades for their expected lifespan, reserve capacity, and — the topic of this article — cold-weather performance. In addition, since Consumer Reports focused on eight of the most common battery sizes, as determined by the Battery Council International (BCI) group size classification system, we'll do the same by showcasing these cold-weather winners: ACDelco, Duracell Platinum, Duralast Platinum, Odyssey Performance (in two sizes), Super Start Platinum (in two sizes), and X2Power Premium. Note that there are more than 80 BCI group numbers for passenger cars/light trucks, and the best way to know what size your vehicle needs is to check its owner's manual.