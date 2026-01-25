These Car Batteries Rank Among The Best In Cold Weather, According To Consumer Reports
A dead battery during frigid temperatures can really put a crimp in your day, and the situation can become downright dangerous — or deadly — if the weather gets cold enough. Nor do temps actually have to fall that low for you to experience health problems: You can get frostbite at 20 degrees Fahrenheit simply by spending an hour outside trying to get your car started.
That's why jumper cables or portable jump starters should be an important part of your car's emergency kit. Of course, the best way to be prepared for cold-weather driving is to make sure your battery can hold up to frosty temps in the first place. And for that, we can check in with our friends at Consumer Reports. They recently completed their annual car-battery study, testing more than 100 batteries and only rating them after evaluating five examples of each one.
CR's in-depth testing results in an overall grade for each battery along with separate grades for their expected lifespan, reserve capacity, and — the topic of this article — cold-weather performance. In addition, since Consumer Reports focused on eight of the most common battery sizes, as determined by the Battery Council International (BCI) group size classification system, we'll do the same by showcasing these cold-weather winners: ACDelco, Duracell Platinum, Duralast Platinum, Odyssey Performance (in two sizes), Super Start Platinum (in two sizes), and X2Power Premium. Note that there are more than 80 BCI group numbers for passenger cars/light trucks, and the best way to know what size your vehicle needs is to check its owner's manual.
Solo batteries
The BCI groups take into account things like a battery's physical dimensions and performance, along with the chemistry they use — such as Advanced Glass Mat (AGM) setups — and end up generally being sorted by what auto brands they fit. For example, per CR, batteries from Group 24/24F are usually for the Japanese Big 3 (and their associated luxury sub-brands: Honda/Acura, Nissan/Infiniti, and Toyota Lexus). Here, the only battery to earn both a top score for cold-weather performance and a CR recommendation was the Duralast Platinum using AGM chemistry. AGM is more expensive than traditional lead-acid chemistry, but it can extend your car battery's life.
Next up are the Group 35 batteries that can fit some Honda, Nissan and Toyota vehicles as well as rides from Japanese automakers Mazda and Subaru. The CR-recommended X2Power Premium AGM battery set the benchmark in this category with perfect CR scores for cold-weather performance, life, and reserve capacity, plus CR "Green Choice" designation for its environmental impact.
In Group 47 — compatible with Buicks, Chevrolets, Fiats, and VWs — the Duracell Platinum earned top CR rankings for the three core testing criteria.
Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz join Hyundai in sometimes requiring Group 49 batteries, with the category leader, the ACDelco Professional, being a prime example. It was the highest scorer overall in the group, backed by a CR recommendation, although it didn't get the very best score for cold-weather performance; nor did any other Group 49 battery tested by CR.
Double winners
As mentioned, two batteries had the highest CR cold-weather rating in two different categories, but remember, we're still talking about different BCI group sizes. So, the Odyssey Performance battery that was No. 1 for BCI Group 48 — compatible with vehicles from Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Volkswagen, and Volvo — can't be swapped with the Odyssey Performance battery that topped Group 94R (for sports cars, European cars, and trucks).
Also, while the Odyssey Performance had the best possible Group 94R scores for life, reserve capacity, and cold-weather performance, and garnered a CR recommendation with a Green Choice designation, it didn't quite have the reserve capacity for a perfect score in that category in Group 48. Otherwise, it matched its CR performance there with the 94R battery.
It was a somewhat similar story for our final battery, the Super Start Platinum that, despite leading two BCI groups with its ability to handle cold temps, had slightly different outcomes in the two groups. In Group 51R, which includes batteries for Audi, BMW, Hyundai, and Mercedes-Benz products, the Super Start Platinum was in the top echelon for cold-weather performance and lifespan, and its CR recommendation came with Green Choice label attached. Large cars, trucks, and SUVs from Ford (and its former Mercury division that was responsible for one of the best-looking cars ever) are found in Group 65, where the recommended Super Start Platinum swept the three core categories with perfect scores, yet didn't earn the nod for Green Choice recognition.