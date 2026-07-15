Deep Cycle Vs Starter Battery: What's The Difference?

There's more to automotive and marine batteries than just delivering electricity to what they're bolted up to. Well, actually, that does pretty much sum them up, but how they deliver that juice varies quite a bit, depending on their application.

You can't just grab any battery that fits and always expect it to work. Besides ensuring it's the appropriate size and provides the proper amount of cold cranking amps (which surprisingly isn't a euphemism), you must determine whether it's meant for starting a car — a starter battery — or designed to provide sustained power over longer periods, which is what a deep cycle battery does.

No, the "deep cycle" name doesn't come from riding a bicycle below sea level; it's a form of battery that's geared more towards marine, RV, and, heck, even overlanding use. But only as a method of providing power to accessories such as lights, a stereo, and other things that an alternator isn't powering. Let's take a closer look at both batteries, including their positives and negatives.