Nissan Leaf Nismo Revealed To The Delight Of Everyone Waiting To Buy An Affordable EV Until They Got Fun To Drive

The Nissan Leaf has never really been a desirable car. It wasn't exactly a bad car, just one built to hit a certain price point. But the 2026 Nissan Leaf changed things. It offered more than 300 miles of range for just over $30,000, and when we drove it for the first time, it proved to be a solid EV and more fun to drive than you might expect. It wasn't exactly sporty, but maybe that could change with the introduction of the new Nissan Leaf Nismo. You can even get it equipped with Recaro seats if that's the kind of thing you're into.

For now, Nissan will only offer the Leaf Nismo in Japan, but none of the performance updates sound like they'd be difficult to bring to the U.S. Power is unchanged, with the more powerful single motor making 214 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, or you can save a few yen and go for the version that sends 174 hp and 254 lb-ft to the front wheels. Either way, those wheels are now 19-inch aluminum Enkeis wearing Michelin Pilot Sport 5s. The Nismo team also tuned the suspension, adding sportier springs, stabilizers, and bushings, and giving it the same swing valve-equipped shock absorbers already included in the Nismo version of the foreign-market version of the Nissan Rogue.

Nissan also says Nismo tuned the drive modes, so the Leaf should feel different even if you leave it in Standard or Eco mode. Sport mode, however, becomes Nismo mode and claims to "deliver powerful, linear acceleration unique to an electric motor vehicle." Plus, the paddles on the steering wheel now control regenerative braking. Put it all together, and you have a performance package that Nissan insists makes the Nismo-tuned Leaf "feel lighter and more agile than its size and weight would suggest." Throw in a racy appearance package, and the Leaf Nismo sounds pretty fun.