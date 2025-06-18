The New Nissan Leaf Looks Gigantic But It Actually Shrunk

When Nissan first delivered images of the new third-generation Leaf, I had to pick my jaw up off the floor because this is a glow up of epic proportions. And speaking of proportions, my initial reaction was that the Leaf had done a bit of bulking ahead of beach season, converting from a staid and underwhelming hatchback to the crossover on everyone's to-do list. The new design is an impressive step forward for Nissan, and finally visually aligns the Leaf with Nissan's Ariya, setting the tone for the next decade of Nissan design — you know, if it lasts that long. My initial impression from the images presented by Nissan is that the Leaf got larger to play in the Tesla Model Y and Chevrolet Equinox EV sandbox, a feeling corroborated by Edmunds making the same comparison, but the actual dimensions of the new third-generation Leaf indicate a different story altogether. It got smaller.

According to Nissan's spec table on the 2026 Leaf, the new vehicle is 173.4 inches in length, 71.3 inches in width, and 61 inches in height, with a 105.9-inch wheelbase. Compare these numbers to a 2025 Leaf, which Nissan measures at 176.4 inches in length, 70.5 inches in width, 60.6 inches in height, with a 106.3-inch wheelbase. While the new-look Leaf has gotten about half an inch wider and a third of an inch taller, it's actually a couple of inches down on length with a slightly shorter wheelbase. Not only does that mean the new Leaf is smaller, but the engineers managed to push the wheels further outboard. It's nice that an automaker is actually developing a new generation of a car without making it larger, even if it gives the impression of being larger.